‘Era Of Stigmatising Single Mothers Over’- Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has declared that the negative stereotypes often attached to single motherhood no longer hold weight in today’s society.

Speaking in a recent video shared online, the outspoken actress said single mothers are no longer defined by stigma but by strength, success and resilience.

According to her, many single mothers are raising children who are excelling in different areas of life, proving that family structure does not limit achievement.

Ojo, who humorously refers to herself as the President-General of the Single Mothers Association, noted that societal attitudes have shifted significantly.

She claimed that many men now actively seek relationships with single mothers, appreciating their maturity, life experience and emotional intelligence.

The actress added that rather than being treated as secret partners, single mothers are increasingly being approached for serious relationships and marriage.

She stressed that a woman should not feel rejected or diminished because a relationship ends, as there will always be someone willing to accept and value her.

Beyond the conversation on single motherhood, Ojo recently used her daughter’s baby shower as an opportunity to share words of encouragement with women.

She urged them not to believe that negative family patterns must automatically repeat themselves, advising them to take control of their choices and intentionally shape a better future.

Her remarks have since generated widespread discussion online, with many applauding her for challenging long-held perceptions and encouraging women to embrace confidence and self-worth.