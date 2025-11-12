Era Of Land Grabbing, Fraudulent Transactions In Enugu Over – Surveyor General, NIS

The Enugu State Surveyor General, Surv. Chime Justus, and the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) have declared that the newly introduced Digital Survey Management System in the state marks the end of land grabbing, fraudulent transactions, and illegal land allocations in the state.

They said the innovation, part of Governor Peter Mbah’s sweeping reforms in land administration, would restore investor confidence, promote transparency, and strengthen land ownership rights.

The declaration was made yesterday at the Surveyors’ House, Enugu, during a one-day workshop organised by the Office of the Surveyor General to sensitise stakeholders, including public and private surveyors, landowners, developers, and estate agents, on the transition from analogue to a fully digital survey and cadastral management system.