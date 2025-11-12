New Telegraph

November 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Era Of Land…

Era Of Land Grabbing, Fraudulent Transactions In Enugu Over – Surveyor General, NIS

The Enugu State Surveyor General, Surv. Chime Justus, and the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) have declared that the newly introduced Digital Survey Management System in the state marks the end of land grabbing, fraudulent transactions, and illegal land allocations in the state.

They said the innovation, part of Governor Peter Mbah’s sweeping reforms in land administration, would restore investor confidence, promote transparency, and strengthen land ownership rights.

The declaration was made yesterday at the Surveyors’ House, Enugu, during a one-day workshop organised by the Office of the Surveyor General to sensitise stakeholders, including public and private surveyors, landowners, developers, and estate agents, on the transition from analogue to a fully digital survey and cadastral management system.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027: Ezekwesili Seeks INEC’s Financial Autonomy, Prosecutorial Powers, Others
Read Next

W’Cup Playoffs: Osimhen, Lookman Poised To Lead S’Eagles To Victory