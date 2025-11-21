Era Of Glamour In Royalty Over, Says Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, Arusa 1, has implored chiefs to see the honour bestowed on them as a call for sacrifice, rather than an avenue to display glamour.

The first-class monarch made this declaration on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the promotion exercise of seven senior chiefs in the Otun Olubadan line.

At the promotion exercise witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life, Oba Ladoja noted that the era of glamour in royalty was gone for good. “Now, royalty is about what you have to offer your community.

It is about ministering to the needs of the indigent in our midst. It is about ameliorating the condition of our people”, he told the elevated Chiefs.

The Olubadan noted that, very fortunately, the newly promoted chiefs are men of means and influence with capacities to positively touch lives.

Those promoted included: veteran journalist, Oloye Lekan Alabi, the new Abese Olubadan; Senior Chief Ismaila Akinade Fijabi, Maye Olubadan; and Senior Chief Saka Fola Lapade, Ekefa Olubadan.

Former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, is the new Agbaakin Olubadan, while Senior Chief Muibi Ademola Adewuyi is Aare Alaasa Olubadan. Senior Chief Raufu Delesolu and Senior Chief Hammed Lanihun are the new Ikolaba Olubadan and Asaaju Olubadan, respectively.