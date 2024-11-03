Era of Diverse Storytelling: Top 10 Nollywood Trailers dominating big screens

Share

Nollywood, the heart of African cinema, has introduced a captivating lineup of films in 2024, with trailers sparking excitement across Nigeria and beyond. This year’s releases showcase a blend of genres, from historical biopics to sci-fi comedies, emphasizing both entertainment and cultural narratives. Here’s a closer look at the top 10 trailers trending in Nigeria, capturing the attention of fans with their fresh perspectives and engaging stories.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, this biopic celebrates the life of activist Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a pioneer in Nigeria’s fight for independence. The trailer has garnered attention for its portrayal of resistance and leadership, with a star-studded cast that includes Joke Silva and Kehinde Bankole.

Momiwa

A family comedy-drama by Biodun Stephen, Momiwa offers a heartfelt story of resilience, following a lively housekeeper whose life is turned upside down. Streaming on Prime Video, this film has won hearts with its relatable storyline and cultural authenticity.

Sambala: The Cost of Freedom

Produced by Kole Akintujoye under GUODB Cinematics, Sambala delves into themes of resilience and liberation. The film has gained popularity for its strong narrative and stunning visuals, marking a high point in Nollywood’s new wave of authentic storytelling.

This is Lagos

Adapted from Crispin Oduobuk-Mfon’s story, This is Lagos features Gabriel Afolayan in a dark comedy set against Lagos’s vibrant backdrop. Directed by Kenneth Gyang, the film explores the quest for fame in the face of societal pressures.

I Do Not Come To You By Chance

Adapted from Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani’s novel, this film dives into the world of internet scams with humor and poignancy. Directed by Ishaya Bako and featuring an all-star cast, the trailer has excited fans with its socially relevant theme and involvement from producer Genevieve Nnaji.

A Green Fever

Set in the 1980s, A Green Fever brings suspense to Nollywood with its story of a father and daughter seeking refuge during a crisis. The film, which premiered at AFRIFF, has made waves for its evocative cinematography and emotional depth.

Ajosepo

An engaging mix of comedy and drama, Ajosepo unravels family secrets during a wedding celebration, exploring Nigerian cultural nuances. The trailer’s humor and emotional pull have made it a hit among cinema-goers.

Japa!

A sci-fi comedy directed by Isioma Osaje, Japa! introduces Nigerian audiences to futuristic storytelling, featuring beloved stars like Blossom Chukwujekwu and Adesua Etomi. It’s a refreshing addition to Nollywood’s lineup, generating anticipation.

77: The FESTAC Conspiracy

This historical thriller, directed by Izu Ojukwu, captures the essence of the FESTAC ’77 festival with a cast led by Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic. The trailer’s historical elements and suspenseful storyline promise a riveting viewing experience.

House of Gaa

Bolanle Austen-Peters’s House of Gaa explores Nigerian heritage with a focus on 18th-century Oyo traditions. With striking visuals and a compelling storyline, the trailer has intrigued audiences, drawing them to its cultural depth.

These films reflect Nollywood’s expanding reach and the industry’s commitment to portraying diverse African stories. The trailers have set high expectations, proving that Nollywood is ready to captivate global audiences with stories that are both entertaining and deeply resonant.

Share

Please follow and like us: