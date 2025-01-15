Equity Market Sheds N2trn In 48 Hours On Inflation Worries

Share

The Nigerian equity market witnessed a seismic decline, shedding a whopping N2 trillion in market value within 48 hours, driven largely by two days of profit-taking in Dangote Cement and other heavyweight stocks.

The downturn is coming on the heels of December inflation report, which analysts had expected to rise further, and predicted migration from equities market to fixed income.

Fears over possible spike in inflation had triggered investor caution and profit-taking after a season of bullish rally that saw prices of many stocks hitting their highest.

Between Monday and Wednesday, market capitalisation plummeted from N64.25 trillion to N62.26 trillion. Tuesday alone accounted for a staggering N1.06 trillion loss, followed by a further depreciation of N930.62 billion on Wednesday.

Stockbrokers attributed the sell-off to profit-taking in response to recent record highs in equity prices and fears over possible spike in inflation.

On Wednesday, inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed investors’ fears as Nigeria’s headline inflation rose by 20 basis points to 34.80 per cent y/y in December (November: 34.60% y/y).

The statistics office attributed the increase primarily to the higher core prices despite a moderation in food inflation.

Wednesday’s trading session saw significant declines in Dangote Cement (-10.0%), GTCO (-1.04%), and UBA (-0.15%), overshadowing gains recorded by Dangote Sugar Refinery (+10.00%), Zenith Bank (+0.43%), and Oando (+0.38%).

Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell 1.5 per cent to close at 102,095.95 points, with market capitalization shrinking to N62.26 trillion.

The Year-to-Date (YTD) return also slid into negative territory at -0.81 per cent. Trading activity was subdued, with total volume declining by 14.3 per cent to 431.30 million units, valued at N9.26 billion across 11,908 deals.

Universal Insurance emerged as the most traded stock by volume at 70.31 million units, while BUAFOODS led in value, recording N2.52 billion in transactions. Sectoral performance painted a mixed picture.

The Industrial Goods (-4.7%) and Insurance (-3.5%) indices recorded significant declines, while Consumer Goods (+1.0%) and Oil & Gas (+0.2%) indices registered modest gains.

The Banking index remained flat. Market sentiment leaned heavily negative, with 38 stocks closing lower compared to 28 gainers.

Dangote Cement and Universal Insurance, both down by 10 per cent, led the laggards, while Dangote Sugar Refinery and SUNU Assurances topped the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent gains each.

This sell-off highlights heightened market volatility, with investors recalibrating their portfolios in anticipation of further price corrections in the short term.

“We are likely going to see the market further respond to this Wednesday’s inflation report by the NBS. Investors are being cautious waiting for how the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will react to the development,” a senior broker told New Telegraph over the telephone.

