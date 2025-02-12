Equity Market Rebounds With N426.3bn Surge

Share

The Nigerian equity market staged a strong recovery on Tuesday, rebounding from Monday’s losses as investors piled into heavyweight stocks.

Gains in Dangote Cement Plc (+5.3%) and Transcorp Plc (+8.9%), along with 38 other gainers, fueled a market capitalisation surge of N426.38 billion, lifting it to N66.50 trillion from N66.07 trillion the previous session.

The benchmark NGX All Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.7 per cent to close at 106,574.98 points from 105,891.33 points, pushing Monthto-Date and Year-to-Date returns to +2.0 per cent and +3.5 per cent, respectively.

Apart from Dangote Cement and Transcorp, other notable gainers included ACCESSCORP, OANDO, ZENITHBANK, UBA, and GTCO, attracting strong demand from dividend-seeking investors.

However, total trade volume slipped 15.6 per cent to 478.61 million units, valued at N11.76 billion, exchanged across 15,561 deals. ACCESSCORP led activity by volume with 38.73 million shares traded, while TRANSCORP dominated value at N2.10 billion.

Sectoral Performance: Mixed Sentiment Prevails The market’s sectoral performance reflected a mixed sentiment.

Industrial Goods (+2.4%), Banking (+0.4%), and Insurance (+0.2%) indices posted gains, while Consumer Goods (-0.5%) declined.

The Oil & Gas index closed flat. Market breadth remained positive at 1.7x, as 38 stocks advanced against 23 decliners. ELLAHLAKES (+10.0%) and HONYFLOUR (+9.9%) led the gainers, while INTENEGINS (-9.8%) and SOVRENINS (-9.0%) recorded the steepest losses.

Investor Sentiment Stays Strong The bullish trend extended across major stocks, with TRANSCORP, ACCESSCORP, OANDO, ZENITHBANK, and UBA driving gains. Market breadth eased slightly to 1.60x from the previous session’s 1.83x, reflecting solid but slightly moderated investor sentiment.

A total of 40 stocks advanced, led by ELLAHLAKES, HONYFLOUR, and ETERNA, which posted 10.00 per cent, 9.93 per cent, and 9.93 per cent gains, respectively.

Meanwhile, 25 stocks declined, with INTENEGINS, EUNISELL, and SOVRENINS shedding 9.78 per cent, 9.74 per cent, and 9.02 per cent, respectively.

