Equity Market Begins 2026 On Positive Trajectory, Gains 0.57%

The Nigerian equity market kicked off the 2026 trading year on a positive note, extending the bullish momentum from the close of 2025 as investors returned with renewed confidence.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.57 per cent on Friday, reflecting broad-based buying interest across key sectors of the market. The ASI advanced to 156,492.36 points, up from 155,613.03 points recorded at the previous close on December 31, 2025.

This performance marked the highest index level within the review period and underscored a strong start to the new trading year.

Correspondingly, market capitalisation increased to N99.94 trillion, compared with N99.38 trillion at the end of 2025, translating to a gain of about N561.6 billion in investors’ wealth in the first trading session of 2026. Sectoral performance was largely positive, with several NGX indices closing in the green.

The NGX Main Board Index, NGX 30 Index and NGX Banking Index all posted appreciable gains, reflecting sustained interest in large-cap and financial stocks. The NGX Pension Index and NGX Insurance Index also recorded advances, pointing to continued participation by institutional investors at the start of the year.

Market activity showed strong buying interest in a wide range of equities, as reflected in the gainers’ chart. Leading the advancers were ABC Transport, Deap Capital and FTN Cocoa, each recording the maximum daily price appreciation of 10 per cent.

Other notable gainers included Mutual Benefit, Alex, Austinlaz and Legend Internet, while heavyweight stocks such as Zenith Bank, UBA, GTCO and NGX Group also closed higher, providing support to the overall market direction. On the flip side, profit-taking was observed in a handful of stocks, tempering the day’s gains.

The major decliners included Abbey Buildings, FCMB and Seplat, which led the losers’ table after recording moderate price declines. Other stocks that closed lower included Guinea Insurance, Universal Insurance and Cadbury, reflecting selective sell-offs by investors.

Analysts noted that the positive opening to 2026 signals sustained optimism in the Nigerian equity market, supported by expectations of improved corporate earnings, ongoing economic reforms and attractive valuations.

With the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Rate at 27 per cent, equities continue to attract investors seeking higher real returns. Market watchers expect sentiment to remain positive in the near term, although intermittent profit-taking may occur as investors rebalance portfolios in the early weeks of the year.