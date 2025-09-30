Equity Learning Academy: Tuition-Free Digital School Opens In Edo Community

This is cheering news for residents and children of Ewatto, a rural community in Esan SouthEast Local Government Area of Edo State: a state-of-the-art digital school that will provide a 21st century education in digital format has been unveiled in the community.

The school, “Equity Learning Academy (ELA)” for the extraordinary educational experiment, was opened as Nigeria’s first tuitionfree digital academy, powered entirely by technology.

The Equity Learning Academy, according to the founders, Prof Bosede Airhia, and her husband, Dr Friday Airhia, integrates GradeX School Management Technology, a platform automating nearly every aspect of school operations.

The free-tuition Academy, which is part of the founders’ commitments and efforts to give back to the society, is established and designed potentially to reshape education delivery for the nation’s most vulnerable children, especially in underserved communities; offers digital attendance recording, personalised lessons, real-time assessments, and efficient meal distribution all run through this system.

With the modern facilities, parents receive instant updates on their children’s academic and other developmental progress through daily digital reports.

Established through Shekinah Mentors International, the founders expressed gratitude to donors, philanthropists, and partners who contributed to making the dream a reality, but also emphasised the need for continued local and international support to expand and sustain the school project.

“This is only the beginning,” Prof Airhia said, and pledged that “with more partners, we can replicate this model in other rural communities and give more children fair access to quality education.”

On his part, Dr Airhia said: “We are giving the children a complete digital ecosystem that rivals the best private schools in Nigeria,” even as he added that through GradeX’s AI-powered analytics, every child from Kindergarten 1 to Basic 1 receives a free laptop and lessons tailored to their learning pace.”

Unveiling the Academy, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu lauded the founders, saying the new school is “exactly the kind of private sector innovation that complements the government’s mission of universal quality education.”

“The model demonstrates how private sector innovation can bridge educational gaps across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas,” he stated. As part of its facilities, the Academy operates on uninterrupted solar power; ensuring constant electricity for computers, projectors, and audiovisual learning aids, as well as a 24-hour Wi-Fi connecting students to global resources.

Besides, the Academic provides recreational facilities that encourage holistic development, clean water, free daily meals, free uniforms, textbooks and backpacks, as well as modern classrooms, fully stocked digital Library and IT-trained teachers which foster and create a nurturing learning environment.

Meanwhile, as Nigeria tackles systemic education challenges confronting the country, ELA proves that innovation, technology, and philanthropy could deliver lifechanging results. “By combining free access with cutting-edge digital tools, the Academy sets a blueprint for transformative education reaching underserved communities, potentially sparking a nationwide movement redefining 21stcentury rural education access,” the founders added.