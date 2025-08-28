New Telegraph

August 28, 2025
Equitorial Guinea’s Baltasar Engonga Gets 8yr-Jail Term After Sex Tape Scandal, Embezzlement

A court in Equatorial Guinea yesterday handed an eight-year jail term for embezzlement to a senior official, Baltasar Ebang Engonga who separately won notoriety for appearing in a series of sex tapes with other officials’ wives.

The Bioko provincial tribunal convicted Baltasar Ebang Engonga of diverting money claimed as professional travel expenses for personal use, the supreme court press director Hilario Mitogo told reporters in a WhatsApp message.

Engonga, the married former head of the national financial investigation agency, and five other senior officials were accused of embezzling expenses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in the oil-rich central African state, according to AFP.

