Equities: Transcorp, UBA, GTCO Drive N215.5bn Market Surge

Nigeria’s equities market rebounded with renewed momentum as GTCO, TRANSCORP, and UBA powered a staggering N215.5 billion surge in market capitalisation, propelling the NGX AllShare Index (ASI) up by 0.3 per cent to close at 106,780.72 points.

This resurgence tempered earlier losses, with Month-to-Date (MtD) and Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settling at -1.0 per cent and +3.7 per cent, respectively.

Investor appetite remained robust, as total trade volume edged up 0.7 per cent to 375.73 million units, valued at N10.19 billion, across 11,447 deals. GTCO emerged as the most traded stock by both volume (49.95 million units) and value (N2.91 billion).

Market sentiment skewed strongly positive, with a breadth ratio of 2.6x, as 34 gainers outpaced 13 laggards. TRANSCORP (+10.0%) and SCOA (+9.9%) topped the winners’ list, while SUNUASSUR (-10.0%) and MRS (-10.0%) suffered the steepest declines.

Sectoral indices reflected a mixed performance: • Banking (+0.8%), Consumer Goods (+0.8%), and Insurance (+0.2%) advanced. • Oil & Gas (-0.1%) faced mild losses. • Industrial Goods re – mained unchanged. • Top advancers: TRANSCORP (+9.98%), SCOA (+9.88%), AF – RIPRUD (+9.87%). • Biggest decliners: MRS (-10.00%), SUNU – ASSUR (-10.00%), RED – STAREX (-10.00%). • Volume & value drivers: GTCO, ACCESS – CORP, and ZENITHBANK.

Despite a 3.55 per cent dip in total market volume and a 9.94 per cent drop in transaction value, the uptick in the number of trades (+0.21%) underscores steadfast market participation.

With investor sentiment improving and key banking stocks fueling momentum, the market outlook remains cautiously optimistic as investors recalibrate their positions for sustained gains.

