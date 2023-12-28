Equities Trading Resumes Midweek in Red

Trading in the Nigerian equities market started the week on a negative note as profit-taking activities in industrial heavyweight, DANG- CEM (-2.19%), STANBIC (-6.01%) and DANGSUGAR (-1.31%), were the primary drivers of the market decline, offsetting the gains in MTNN (+0.40%), ZENITHBANK (+0.26%) and GTCO (+0.50%).

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 43.94 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost ₦139.34 billion to close at ₦40.37 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 2.3 per cent to 432.91 million units, valued at N12.94 billion, and ex- changed in 8,901 deals.

JAIZ- BANK was the most traded stock by volume at 35.38 million units, while GEREGU was the most traded stock by value at N6.06 billion. Analysing by sectors, the Insurance (+3.1%), Oil & Gas (+0.2%) and Banking (+0.2%) indices advanced, while the Industrial Goods (-1.1%) and Consumer Goods (-0.2%) indices declined.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.8x), as 38 tickers gained relative to 21 losers. ETERNA (+10.0%) and MANSARD (+10.0%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while UACN (-10.0%) and DEAP- CAP (-7.3%) topped the losers’ list.