Equities Sustain Positive Drive As All-Share Index Gains 35bps

Share

For the fifth session in a row, the NGX ASI posted a 35bps gain to close at 109,231.96 points. Investors’ interest in industrial heavy weight, DANGCEM (+1.85%), alongside sustained interest in Teir-1 banking ticker, GTCO (+0.74%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.16%), outweighted losses in HONYFLOUR (-2.75%), NB (-5.67%) and INTBREW (-1.84%), keeping the market in the posi tive terrain.

As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 6.13 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N240.15 billion to close at N68.65 trillion. On trade metrics, trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 23.11 per cent.

A total of 544.07 million shares valued at N14.35 billion were exchanged in 16,704 deals. FIDELITYBK (-0.25%) led the volume chart with 69.76 million units traded, while GTCO (+0.74) led the value chart for the third time in a row in deals worth N3.10 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.81-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. BETAGLAS (+10.00%) topped the leader’s table while ABBEYBDS (-10.00%) led the laggard’s log.

The NASD OTC market continued its upward trend yesterday with daily NSI and market capitalisation gaining 84bps.

Trade volume also increased by 58.26 per cent to 346,266 units and total value traded edged higher by 4.85 per cent to N882.83 million, signalling strong participation from investors.

The 40.74 per cent decrease in trade count suggests weak liquidity and sentiment in the market.

Share