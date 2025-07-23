Equities Surge Toward N84trn As Blue-Chip Stock Rally

The Nigerian equities market continued its bullish run on Tuesday, buoyed by strong investor appetite for blue-chip stocks and a steady macroeconomic backdrop, as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held key interest rates constant.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.47 per cent to 132,451.73 points, pushing the Month-to-Date (MtD) return to 10.4 per cent and extending the Year-to-Date (YtD) return to 28.69 per cent.

Market capitalisation expanded by N395 billion, settling at N83.79 trillion, as investors rotated into fundamentally strong counters in anticipation of resilient earnings.

The day’s gains were largely driven by impressive rallies in heavyweight stocks, particularly in the industrial and consumer goods segments.

Dangote Sugar led the gainers’ chart with a 10 per cent jump to close at N56.10, closely followed by Lafarge Africa also called WAPCO (+8.62%), buoyed by its robust Q1 2025 financial results.

BUA Cement also surged by 4.01 per cent to close at N135 per share, while Nestlé Nigeria advanced 1.93 per cent to close at N1,850. Cadbury outperformed with an 8.90 per cent gain, finishing at N68.55. Sectoral performance was largely positive.

The Industrial Goods index led with a 2.87 per cent gain, followed by Consumer Goods (+0.50%), Insurance (+0.25%), and Banking (+0.12%). Conversely, the Oil & Gas and Commodity indices declined by 1.04 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively, on the back of mild profit-taking.

Trading activity remained vibrant, albeit with a mixed trajectory. A total of 771.65 million shares valued at N26.79 billion exchanged hands across 32,734 deals, representing slight declines in volume but notable upticks in deal count and value traded.

Access Corporation was the most traded by volume at 102.88 million units, while WAPCO led by value at N3.87 billion. Market breadth ended in the positive territory at 1.1x, with 36 advancers against 34 decliners, reflecting continued bargain hunting despite intermittent selloffs.

Other top gainers included Sovereign Trust Insurance (+9.84%), TIP (+9.97%), and UPL (+9.82%), while Legend Internet, Ellah Lakes, FTN Cocoa, Meyer, and Thomas Wyatt topped the losers’ chart.

The sustained rally underscores mounting investor optimism, as the equities market builds momentum on strong corporate earnings, stable policy cues, and heightened domestic participation.