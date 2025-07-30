Equities Surge N1.74trn In Unprecedented Rally As Index Hits Record 137,912.87 Points

The Nigerian stock market posted a resounding profit yesterday, capping long bullish reign with a N1.74 trillion surge in market capitalisation, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced 2.03 per cent to close at an all-time high of 137,912.87 points.

This performance propelled the year-to-date (YTD) return to 33.99 per cent, underpinned by robust investor sentiment and renewed appetite for high-yielding Nigerian equities.

The upward momentum was largely driven by sustained interest in tier-1 banking stocks—AccessCorp, Zenith Bank, UBA, GTCO, and Dangote Sugar all of which saw significant inflows on the back of their strong fundamentals and mid-year dividend outlook.

Market capitalisation settled at a record N87.19 trillion, lifted by resilient domestic liquidity and broad-based participation across institutional and retail investors.

Market breadth remained convincingly positive, with 51 gainers outpacing 25 losers, reflecting a blend of bargain hunting, institutional accumulation, and selective profit-taking.

Top advancers included Berger Paints, HMCALL, LearnAfrica, Thomas Wyatt, and Ellah Lakes, which all gained 10 per cent each, save for Ellah Lakes, which edged up by 9.99 per cent.

Conversely, notable laggards included Abbey Mort – gage Bankand NNFM, both down by 10 per cent, alongside Vitafoam (-9.96%), IMG (-9.93%), and International Breweries (-7.10%).

All major sectors closed on a strong footing: Banking Index: +2.34 per cent, Insurance: +1.93 per cent, Consumer Goods: +2.78 per cent, Oil & Gas: +2.46 per cent, Industrial Goods: +4.10 per cent, and Commodities: +1.62 per cent.

The Industrial Goods sector led the gains, buoyed by renewed institutional positioning in cement and agri – business equities. Trading metrics signaled heightened investor engagement.

Total volume traded rose by 18.25 per cent, while transaction valuespiked 31.84 per cent, despite a 24.63 per cent drop in the number of deals.

Altogether, investors exchanged 940.8 million shares valued at N30.63 billion across 28,358 transactions. Volume leaders were Fidelity Bank (111.27 million shares) and Royal Exchange Assurance (74.08 million shares).

While Fidelity slipped marginally by 2.4 per cent to N20.50, Royal Exchange rose 2.2 per cent to close at N1.40, highlighting divergent investor reactions despite high trading interest.