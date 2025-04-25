Equities Surge Further As Activities Boost Market Cap By N508bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market extended its upward trajectory on Thursday, buoyed by a wave of renewed investor confidence and the strategic listing of a new entrant.

The All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 0.75 per cent to close at 106,074.26 points, while market capitalization surged by 0.77 per cent to an unprecedented N66.67 trillion—translating to a N508 billion increase in shareholder wealth.

This robust performance was underpinned by the listing of two billion units of Legend Internet on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), which significantly amplified market sentiment and broadened investor participation.

Sectoral performance painted a largely optimistic picture. The Insurance sector led the charge with a 4.32 per cent gain, followed by the Consumer Goods sector with a notable 2.25 per cent uptick.

The Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas sectors also posted modest gains of 1.29 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively. Conversely, the Banking sector dipped slightly by 0.20 per cent, while Commodities closed the session unchanged.

Market breadth remained firmly in positive territory, as 43 stocks advanced against 16 decliners. Standout performers included CADBURY, ETERNA Oil, IKEJAHOTEL, NESTLE, and ACADEMY Press.

On the flip side, JOHNHOLT, HMCALL, MULTIVERSE, GUIN – EAINS, and JAPAUL – GOLD registered losses. Despite the market’s strong bullish undercurrent, trading activity was comparatively muted.

Total volume and value of trades fell by 55.93 per cent and 43.28 per cent, respectively, even as the number of executed deals ticked up by 8.16 per cent.

Overall, investors exchanged 328.26 million shares valued at N10.37 billion across 12,142 transactions. With investor sentiment remaining broadly constructive and new listings injecting fresh impetus, analysts anticipate further resilience in the days ahead.

