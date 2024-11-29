Equities Surge By N305.85bn In Single-Day Rally

Share

Nigeria’s equities market staged a remarkable recovery on Thursday, recording a staggering N305.85 billion gain— the largest single-day profit since November.

This robust rebound was fueled by significant price advancements in key stocks, including Aradel Holdings (+9.23%), Oando Plc (+5.40%), Zenith Bank (+1.15%), and FBN Holdings (+2.20%).

The All-Share Index (ASI), the benchmark gauge for the Nigerian Exchange, climbed by 0.5 per cent, closing at 97,783.81 points.

Correspondingly, the market capitalisation swelled to N59.28 trillion, marking a N305.85 billion increase from the previous session.

This bullish performance sharply contrasts with Wednesday’s market outcome, where declines in Aradel Holdings, Nigerian Breweries, HMCALL, and Fidelity Bank precipitated a N208 billion loss.

The ASI had slipped by 0.4 per cent to 97,296.57 points, while market capitalisation fell to N58.97 trillion, dragging the Month-to-Date (MtD) return to -0.4 per cent.

However, Thursday’s rally not only erased the previous losses but also elevated the MtD and Year-toDate (YtD) returns to +0.1 per cent and +30.8 per cent, respectively.

Market activity moderated slightly as the total volume traded dipped by 21.4 per cent to 632.74 million units, valued at N10.81 billion across 8,404 deals. FBN Holdings emerged as the most actively traded stock by both volume and value, with 166.76 million units exchanged at a market value of N4.18 billion.

Sector performance was mixed. The Banking (+0.7%), Insurance (+0.2%), and Industrial Goods (+0.2%) indices recorded gains, reflecting investor optimism in these segments.

Conversely, the Oil & Gas (-0.5%) and Consumer Goods (-0.1%) sectors faced marginal declines.

