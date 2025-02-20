Equities Surge As Market Recovers, Investors Gain N504.7bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market bounced back on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak and delivering a substantial N504.7 billion boost in market capitalisation.

This resurgence propelled the All-Share Index (ASI) higher by 0.97 per cent to close at 108,609.51 points, lifting the year-to-date return to 5.52 per cent.

Market capitalization also climbed 0.75 per cent to N67.68 trillion, largely fueled by the cancellation of 166,948,153 treasury shares of Dangote Cement Plc.

This reduction in the company’s total issued and paid-up shares from 17,040,507,405 to 16,873,559,252 drove significant valuation gains, reinforcing investor confidence.

Despite the index’s upward trajectory, overall market sentiment remained tepid, as reflected in a negative market breadth with 25 stocks advancing against 28 decliners.

Leading the gainers’ chart were BUAFOODS (+9.91%), RTBRISCOE (+6.91%), ETERNA (+6.25%), SUNUASSUR (+6.13%), and VERITASKAP (+6.03%). Conversely, UPL (-9.8%), INTENEGINS (-9.8%), UNIONDICON, MCNICHOLS, and DAARCOMM topped the losers’ list.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Consumer Goods (+4.16%), Insurance (+0.29%), and Oil & Gas (+0.03%) sectors posting gains, while the Banking sector dipped by 0.61 per cent. The Industrial and Commodity sectors remained flat, signaling a cautious market outlook.

Share

Please follow and like us: