Equities Surge As Market Gains N137.64bn

Share

The domestic equities market rebounded on Monday, adding N137.64 billion in value to close at an impressive N61.44 trillion.

This rally, driven by gains in TRANSCORP (+4.8%), GTCO (+3.1%), MTNN (+1.4%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.33%), overshadowed declines in ARADEL (-9.64%), OANDO (-8.63%), and WAPCO (-0.73%).

The benchmark index advanced by 0.2 per cent, closing at 101,365.15 points, with Month-toDate and Year-to-Date returns at +4.0 per cent and +35.6 per cent, respectively.

Trading activity saw a slight dip, with volume declining by 6.3 per cent to 483.10 million units worth N15.84 billion across 12,197 deals.

GTCO led in volume with 39.38 million units, while ARADEL emerged as the most traded stock by value at N3.71 billion.

Sector performance was mixed, as Insurance (+4.0%), Consumer Goods (+2.5%), and Banking (+2.2%) indices posted gains, while Industrial Goods (-0.1%) and Oil & Gas (-0.1%) saw marginal declines.

Market sentiment remained robust with 53 gainers outpacing 19 losers. LIVINGTRUST (+10.0%) and MRS (+10.0%) led the day’s advancers, while AUSTINLAZ (-9.8%) and ARADEL (-9.6%) registered the steepest losse.

Share

Please follow and like us: