Equities Stage Subdued Rebound As Market Inches By 0.02%

In a muted recovery, Nigeria’s stock market eked out a marginal 0.02 per cent gain on Wednesday, buoyed by bargain-hunting in select counters, and thus snapping a four-day losing streak.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) inched up to 107,798.99 points from Tuesday’s 107,781.79 points, with market capitalisation ticking up to N67.179 trillion.

Year-todate (YtD) returns stood at 4.73 per cent while investors gained N10.72 billion, with market capitalisation closing at N67.18 trillion.

Despite a broader selloff in heavyweights like Oando, Eunisell Interlinked, and Union Dicon Salt, notable upticks in Africa Prudential, UH Real Estate Investment Trust, Caverton Offshore Support Group, and Lasaco provided enough momentum to nudge the market into positive territory.

UH Real Estate Investment Trust surged by 9.94 per cent to close at N44.25, marking a fresh 52-week high, while Africa Prudential climbed 9.90 per cent to N33.30. Caverton advanced 9.87 percent, settling at N2.45, and Lasaco gained 6.92 per cent to finish at N3.09.

Other notable market movers were ETERNA (+6.60%), UCAP (+4.76%), NB (+4.16%), FBNH (+1.69%), UBA (+0.82%), OKOMUOIL (+0.75%), VITAFOAM (+0.25%), ACCESSCORP (+0.19%), reflecting resilience amid the week’s earlier losses.

Trading activity, however, showed signs of caution, with total volume exchanged declining by 32.37 per cent to 245.52 million shares, valued at N8.41 billion across 10,098 deals.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the most traded stock by volume, accounting for 14.89 per cent of total shares, while ZENITH dominated in value with N1.29 billion in transactions.

Despite Wednesday’s reprieve, analysts at Vetiva Research warned of persistent caution in the near term, citing profit-taking across key sectors.

However, they noted that oversold stocks could present strategic entry points for investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

