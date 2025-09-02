Equities Slip Into Ember Months With N362bn Loss

The Nigerian equities market stumbled into the Ember months on a sour note, shedding N362 billion on the very first trading session of September as investors offloaded shares across key counters. The downturn, triggered largely by selloffs in Oando Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, Honeywell Flour, UBA, Fidelity Bank, AccessCorp, First HoldCo along with 24 others, underscored a fragile market mood as the final quarter of the year looms.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 573.31 points, or 0.41 per cent, closing at 139,722.19 points as against 140,295.49 points in previous session. Correspondingly, market capitalisation declined to N88.407 trillion, a sharp retreat from its recent highs. All five sectoral indices closed in the red, reflecting a broad-based bearish sentiment across the market.

The Banking index recorded the steepest loss, shedding 1.12 per cent, followed by Industrial Goods (- 0.85%), Oil & Gas (-0.45%), Insurance (-0.05%), and Consumer Goods (-0.03%). The downturn was fueled by heavy sell pressure in key counters such as UBA, ZENITHBANK, FIDELITYBK, ACCESSCORP, WAPCO, CUTIX, ETERNA, OANDO, VERITASKAP, AIICO, and HONYFLOUR, among others.

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank captured the prevailing caution, noting: “We expect trading to stay mixed as investors balance profit-taking with selective positioning in fundamentally strong names. With most companies having released results, attention is shifting to banking sector earnings anticipated in the coming days, which could set the tone for market sentiment.”

The day’s performance reflected widespread bearishness, with 33 laggards outpacing 15 gainers, affirming a negative market breadth. Sovereign Trust Insurance defied the tide, rallying 10 per cent to close at N2.86 per share. SCOA Nigeria followed with a 9.83 per cent surge to N6.59, while Cornerstone Insurance gained 7.98 per cent to finish at N6.90.

Similarly, Guinea Insurance climbed 7.75 per cent to N1.53, and Secure Electronic Technology rose 4.71 per cent to 89 kobo. On the losers’ log, Ellah Lakes, Eterna and Veritas Kapital Assurance each plummeted by 10 per cent, settling at N12.69, N34.20 and N1.89 respectively.

Chams Holding Company slipped 9.56 per cent to N2.65, while Cutix shed 7.71 per cent to N3.23 per share. Market activity mirrored the cautious mood. Total volume traded fell by 6.24 per cent to 407.98 million units, valued at N14.78 billion across 33,859 deals. FCMB Group led the chart with 55.84 million shares worth N601.69 million.