Equities Sink, N439bn Wiped Out As Liquidity Dries Up

The Nigerian stock market endured another bruising week as relentless selloffs and shrinking liquidity wiped N439 billion off investors’ wealth.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.50 per cent week-on-week, closing at 140,295.49 points from 141,004.14 points in the preceding week, while market capitalisation slipped by N439 billion to settle at N88.77 trillion.

The decline pared year-to-date returns to 36.31 per cent amplifying investor unease amid lingering macroeconomic headwinds.

The rout was broad-based, with all six major sectoral indices closing in the red as banking stocks led the downturn with a 1.21 per cent slump, dragged by heavy selloffs in bellwether names such as Zenith Bank (-5.7 per cent), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (-2.1 per cent), and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (-6.8 per cent).

The Insurance Index followed with a 1.02 per cent drop, pressured by steep losses in Guinea Insurance (-19.8 per cent), Lasaco Assurance (-13.3 per cent), and Royal Exchange while Consumer Goods shed 0.89 per cent, Industrial Goods lost 0.36 per cent, Commodities slipped 0.30 per cent, and Oil & Gas retreated 0.18 per cent, underscoring the depth of the sell pressure.

Investor sentiment was further weakened by a sharp contraction in trading activity.

Weekly volume plunged by 41.03 per cent to 3.20 billion units, while value traded slumped 21.21 per cent to N85.47 billion. The number of deals also fell by 6.54 per cent to 142,654, signalling subdued appetite from both retail and institutional players while market breadth mirrored the downtrend, closing at a weak 0.54x, with only 31 gainers against 57 decliners.

Despite the gloomy mood, a few counters bucked the trend. MCNICHOLS emerged the top gainer, advancing by 18.8 per cent, while NEM Insurance surged 17.3 per cent.

Berger Paints rose 15.3 per cent, Wapic Insurance gained 12.8 per cent, and Learn Africa appreciated 11.4 per cent.

However, these advances were overshadowed by sharp losses in NSLTECH (-22.7 per cent), Guinea Insurance (-19.8 per cent), and Mutual Benefits Assurance (-11.9 per cent).

Analysts remain cautious about the near-term outlook. Research analysts at Cordros Capital observed that the absence of clear catalysts is likely to sustain the prevailing cautious mood, with investor interest concentrated in fundamentally sound stocks.

“Over the medium term, sentiment will be shaped by macroeconomic developments including growth, inflation and policy direction as well as movements in fixed-income yields, which could redirect asset allocation between equities and debt instruments,” the firm noted.

Similarly, Cowry Assets projected a mixed performance in the coming week, with tight liquidity and macroeconomic uncertainties expected to sustain pressure on banking and industrial goods stocks.

However, the firm noted that bargain-hunting in oversold counters, particularly within consumer and insurance names, could drive pockets of recovery.

With the market now firmly range-bound and skewed towards a bearish bias, investors are being advised to adopt selective positioning, prioritising equities with strong fundamentals capable of weathering the prevailing volatility.