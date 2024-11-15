Equities Reverse Gains As All-Share Index Sheds 25bps

Share

The Lagos bourse yesterday reversed previous gains in trading session as the bench – mark index shed 25bps to close at 97,233.07 points.

Investors interest in Tier- 1 banking tickers including GTCO (+0.55%), FBNH (+1.46%) and UBA (+0.76%) were encountered by sell-off in BUACEMENT (-5.93%), ACCESSCORP (-0.20%) and OANDO (-3.23%) leading to the market’s relapse.

Accordingly, the year-todate (YTD) return moderated to 30.04 per cent, while the market capitalisation decreased by N148.16 billion to close atN58.92 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down up 4.08 per cent.

A total of 291.53 million shares valued at N7.82 billion were exchanged in 7,931 deals. Again, ACCESSCORP (-0.20%) led the volume and value charts with 60.36m units traded in deals worth N1.50 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 2.14-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. FLOURMILL (+10.00%) topped 29 others on the lead – er’s log, while ABBEYBDS (-9.77%) led 13 others on the laggard’s table.

