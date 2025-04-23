Equities Rally With N321bn Surge As Trading Resumes

Share

The Nigerian capital market opened the post-Easter trading week on a buoyant note, delivering a robust N321 billion uplift in investors’ wealth as renewed optimism swept across key sectors.

The benchmark AllShare Index advanced by 0.49 per cent to close at 104,744.98 points, powered by strong performances in the Consumer Goods and Banking sectors.

The market capitalisation mirrored this uptrend, rising to ₦65.82 trillion, reflecting the resurgent appetite of investors returning from the holiday break.

Market sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, driven by notable price appreciations in bellwether stocks. Nigerian Breweries surged by 9.94 per cent to close at N39.80, while International Breweries gained the maximum allowable 10 per cent to close at N6.05 per share, underscoring renewed confidence in the consumer segment.

The Consumer Goods sector led the day’s rally, notching a 2.57 per cent gain. Insurance stocks followed closely, buoyed by significant upswings in Cornerstone Insurance (+9.65%), AIICO (+5.13%), Sovereign Trust (+6.74%), and Linkage Assurance (+3.59%), propelling the sectoral index by 2.16 per cent.

The Banking sector also contributed meaningfully to the upward momentum, with Zenith Bank climbing 2.27 per cent to ₦45.00 and GTCO advancing 1.69 per cent to ₦60.00.

While the Industrial Goods index edged up by 0.09 per cent, the Oil and Gas sector saw a marginal dip of 0.11 per cent, and Commodities traded flat. Nevertheless, the breadth of the market remained firmly positive, with 41 advancing stocks outpacing 20 decliners, a ratio reflective of widespread investor optimism.

Share