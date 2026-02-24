Equities Rally Lifts NGX By N804bn, ASI Up 0.65%

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bullish momentum yesterday as sustained buying interest in blue-chip and mid-cap stocks lifted key market indicators, pushing total market capitalisation higher by N804.53 billion.

The equities market capitalization rose from N125.16 trillion recorded in the previous session to N125.97 trillion, underscoring continued investor confidence despite prevailing macroeconomic headwinds and tight monetary conditions.

In the same vein, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1,273.79 points, representing a 0.65 per cent gain, to close at 196,263.56 compared with 194,989.77 recorded on Friday, February 20. The positive close reflected renewed positioning in fundamentally strong counters, even as market breadth finished evenly with 35 gainers and 35 losers, indicating a balanced trading session.

Okomu Oil Palm Plc emerged as the top gainer, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N1,605.60 from N1,459.70. FTG Insurance also rose by 10 per cent to 66 kobo, while FG202033S6 advanced by 9.91 per cent to N119.12. Fidson Healthcare gained 9.90 per cent to close at N95.50, and NPF Microfinance Bank climbed 9.89 per cent to N6.89.

Other notable advancers included Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, up 9.84 per cent; Skyway Aviation Handling Company, which gained 9.83 per cent; AIICO Insurance, up 9.52 per cent; African Prudential, which rose 9.38 per cent; and May & Baker, advancing 8.97 per cent.

Tier-one banking stocks recorded moderate but supportive gains. Zenith Bank appreciated by 2.83 per cent to N88.95, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) rose 1.69 per cent to N120.00, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) added 1.02 per cent to close at N49.50.

On the downside, Tripple Gee & Company (TIP) led the losers with a 10 per cent decline to N17.55 from N19.50. Deap Capital Management shed 9.97 per cent to N6.86, while Multiverse Mining and Exploration fell 9.92 per cent to N22.70. ing Trust Mortgage Bank also dropped 9.92 per cent to N5.90, and Ellah Lakes declined 9.77 per cent to N11.55.

Other decliners included Omatek, down 8.62 per cent; ABC Transport, which lost 8.33 per cent; and RT Briscoe, falling 7.46 per cent. Oando Plc depreciated by 4.76 per cent to N40.00, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) slipped 1.26 per cent to N47.00.