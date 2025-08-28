Equities: Profit-Taking Drags Market Down By N325bn

Nigeria’s stock market faltered on Wednesday, shedding N325 billion in market value as investors engaged in broadbased profit booking that dragged the indices into negative territory. At the close of trading, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) retreated by 512.60 points, or 0.36 per cent, settling at 141,248.76 points.

Market capitalisation also slipped, closing at N89.372 trillion from the previous session’s N89.697 trillion. The pullback was largely driven by losses in bellwether stocks such as Guinness Nigeria, Nigerian Exchange Group, Unilever Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and NASCON Allied Industries.

The selloffs underscored renewed caution among investors after weeks of sustained gains that had lifted the equities market to historic levels. Market sentiment remained weak, with the breadth skewed against the bulls. Out of the 57 equities that traded in the red or green, 40 recorded declines compared to just 17 gainers, highlighting the dominance of profittaking.

Among the top advancers, Deap Capital Management and Trust led the charge, climbing 4.82 per cent to close at N1.74 per share. Legend Interne gained 4.63 per cent to finish at N5.65, while Honeywell Flour Mills added 4.17 per cent to close at N22.50 per share. Tantalizer rose 3.60 per cent to N2.59, and Africa Prudential advanced 3.13 per cent to close at N16.50 per share.

Conversely, Cornerstone Insurance and R.T. Briscoe suffered the steepest losses, plunging by 10 per cent each to close at N6.39 and N3.06 per share respectively. Associated Bus Company shed 9.80 per cent to 4.51, while Nigerian Exchange Group declined by 9.70 per cent to N53.55. Mutual Benefits Assurance also slumped 9.58 per cent, closing at N4.06 per share.