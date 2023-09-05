Equities open week positive as ASI gains 1.11%

Nigerian equities on Monday opened the week strong as the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 1.11 per cent to close at 68,279.14 point. The market capitalisation gained N411.55 billion to close at N37.37 trillion. The market’s performance was primarily driven by demand in BUAFOODS (+2.56%), ZENITHBANK (+7.85%) and GTCO (+6.58%).

Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 33.22 per cent. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 88.56 per cent. A total of 845.68 million shares valued at N13.04 billion were exchanged in 11,934 deals. REGALINS (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 100.98 million units traded while ZENITHBANK (+7.85%) led the value chart in deals worth N2.80 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.07-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

D A N G S U G A R (+10.00%) topped 30 others on the leader’s table while CORNERST (-9.29%) led 14 others on the laggard’s log.