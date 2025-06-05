Equities Market Sustains Bullish Momentum As Investors Gain N223bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market extended its upward trajectory at the close of yesterday’s trading session, buoyed by strong investor sentiment and gains across key sectors.

The benchmark NGX All Share Index (ASI) climbed by 0.32 per cent to settle at 112,781.73 points, marking yet another milestone in the market’s 2025 rally.

This modest uptick added N223 billion to the market capitalization, which closed at N71.12 trillion, reflecting growing investor confidence and renewed appetite for risk assets.

Market breadth remained decisively positive, with 32 advancing stocks outpacing 21 decliners, reinforcing the day’s bullish sentiment.

Top gainers included Oando Plc, which soared by the maximum 10.00% daily limit, alongside UHOMREIT (+9.96%), Royal Exchange (+8.64%), Legend Internet (+7.27%), and Lasaco Assurance (+6.67%), as investors continued to take positions in value and growth stocks across sectors.

Conversely, the losers’ chart was led by NCR Nigeria Plc, which declined by 9.89%, followed closely by ABC Transport (-9.83%), Meyer Plc (-9.63%), Academy Press (-9.58%), and Livestock Feeds (-6.77%), as profittaking dragged some midcap counters into the red.

Sectoral performance was broadly upbeat. The Oil & Gas index led with a 0.59 per cent gain, supported by renewed demand for energy stocks.

The Banking and Insurance indices followed with advances of 0.36 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively, while Consumer Goods added 0.06 per cent, and Commodities rose by 0.32 per cent.

The Industrial Goods index eked out a marginal 0.02 per cent gain, remaining largely flat. Despite the buoyant market sentiment, trading activity showed signs of caution.

The total volume of transactions declined by 3.93 per cent to 598.15 million units, while the number of deals dropped 20.90 per cent to 13,482.

Share