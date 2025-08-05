Equities Market Storm Into August With N1.78trn Surge

The Nigerian equities market charged into the month of August on a resounding bullish note, as investors raked in a staggering N1.78 trillion in profits on Monday, lifting market capitalisation to an all-time high of N91.15 trillion.

The benchmark NGX AllShare Index (ASI) soared by 1.99 per cent to close at 144,074.23 points, bringing the year-to-date return to a remarkable 39.98 per cent. Monday’s rally was underpinned by robust investor confidence and positive market breadth, as 46 stocks appreciated in value while 23 declined—an emphatic indication of growing momentum and risk-on appetite among both institutional and retail investors.

Top gainers during the session included UPDC, LASACO Assurance, and ROYALEX, each posting the maximum daily gain of 10 per cent. Other major advancers were UACN and SOVRENINS, which also rode the bullish wave. On the flip side, ACADEMY Press, Transcorp Power, and John Holt led the laggards, shedding 10.00 per cent, 10.00 per cent, and 9.59 per cent, respectively, amid some pockets of profittaking.

The day’s market breadth painted a clear picture of bullish dominance. Blue-chip stocks such as MTNN, ACCESSCORP, UBA, ZENITHBANK, and DANGSUGAR were instrumental in powering the index higher, drawing strong buy-side interest across key sectors. A sectoral breakdown revealed that Industrial Goods led the charge with a robust 5.72 per cent gain, buoyed by renewed interest in heavyweight cement manufacturers.