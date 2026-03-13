Equities Market Records N638bn Gain Despite Profit-Taking

The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note yesterday as investors gained about N638 billion, driven by increased buying interest in several equities that lifted the overall market capitalization.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that market capitalization rose from N125.76 trillion recorded on Wednesday to N126.40 trillion, representing a gain of N638.46 billion.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1,010.22 points to close at 196,908.76, compared with 195,898.54 posted in the previous trading session. The market’s positive performance was largely supported by gains in consumer goods, industrial and select banking stocks.

At the close of trading, FTN Cocoa topped the gainers’ chart after appreciating by 10 per cent, rising from N5.70 to N6.27 per share. Fidson Healthcare followed with a 9.97 per cent gain to close at N105.35, while DEAP Capital Management advanced by 9.89 per cent to N7.00 per share.

Other notable gainers included Caverton Offshore Support Group, which rose by 9.40 per cent to N6.40, and Livestock Feeds, which gained 9.30 per cent to close at N7.05 per share.

Also recording price appreciation during the session were Sterling Financial Holdings, Austin Laz & Company, Chemical and Allied Products (CAP), Transcorp Hotels, and VFD Group. Major capitalized stocks such as BUA Cement, Guinness Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, and Nigerian Exchange Group also recorded modest gains, contributing to the market’s overall positive performance.

On the losers’ chart, Eterna Plc led the decliners after shedding 10 per cent to close at N42.30 per share, down from N47.00. OmaTek Ventures also declined by 10 per cent to N2.52, while SCOA Nigeria dropped 9.94 per cent to close at N22.65 per share.

Other stocks that recorded price declines included FTN General Insurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Legend Internet, UPDC REIT, and Guinea Insurance.

Similarly, notable stocks such as Cadbury Nigeria, Oando Plc, Honeywell Flour Mills, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Custodian Investment, PZ Cussons, UACN, and GTCO also ended the session in negative territory.

Sectoral performance was mixed during the session as the NGX Consumer Goods Index, NGX Oil and Gas Index, and NGX Industrial Index recorded gains, while the NGX Banking Index, NGX Insurance Index, and NGX AFR Div Yield Index closed lower.

Despite pockets of profittaking in some blue-chip stocks, sustained buying interest in midand large-cap equities supported the market’s positive close. Analysts said the upward movement reflects renewed investor confidence and bargain hunting in fundamentally sound stocks following recent market corrections.