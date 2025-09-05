Equities Market Rebounds As Capitalisation Climbs To N87.93trn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) staged a spirited rebound yesterday, halting a run of losses that had unsettled investors earlier in the week. With insurance counters surging and consumer goods stocks lending support, the market closed firmer, buoyed by bargain-hunting and selective risk-taking in defensive names.

By the closing bell, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) added 0.60% to finish at 138,980.01 points, while market capitalization climbed to N87.93 trillion. The advance, modest but significant, underscored a resilience that has become characteristic of Nigeria’s equity market in the face of economic uncertainties and tightening liquidity conditions.

The day’s trading activity was heavily skewed toward low-priced, high-volume stocks. Investors exchanged 1.82 billion shares—a sharp 216.79 percent increase from the previous session. paradoxically, the value of those trades slumped by 18.75 percent to N15.98 billion, while the number of deals executed fell by 12.70 per cent to 24,412.

The divergence suggested that speculative flows, rather than deep-pocketed institutional buying, were driving much of the day’s momentum. Market analysts were quick to note the caution embedded in these numbers. “The rebound reflects bargain-hunting, particularly in insurance and consumer names, but the contraction in trade value signals that investors are not yet willing to make outsized commitments,” observed a portfolio manager at a Lagos-based asset firm.

Sectoral indices painted an even sharper picture of where the action was. Insurance stocks dominated the session, soaring by 6.73 per cent. This performance outpaced every other sector and provided the strong support for the day’s rally. Consumer Goods followed with a 1.54 percent gain, while Banking eked out a 0.51 per cent advance. Oil & Gas equities closed flat, and Industrial Goods ended unchanged.

The outperformance of insurers was not accidental. AIICO Insurance jumped 9.78 per cent, Axa Mansard gained 9.94 per cent, and Prestige Assurance climbed 9.88 per cent. Veritas Kapital capped the rally with a maximum 10 per cent increase.

The enthusiasm reflected both the sector’s low valuations and speculation that insurers could benefit from ongoing recapitalisation and consolidation efforts across Nigeria’s financial services industry. Consumer stocks also made a solid showing. Honeywell Flour rose 9.95 per cent, buoyed by steady demand for food producers, while Nigerian Breweries’ affiliate, International Breweries, added 9.82 per cent.