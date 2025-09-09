New Telegraph

September 9, 2025
Equities Market Opens Week Bullish As Investors Snap Up Stocks

The Nigerian equities market opened the new trading week on a buoyant note, lifted by renewed appetite for select consumer goods and banking counters.

Gains in Dangote Sugar Refinery (+9.1%), Zenith Bank (+1.3%), and NASCON Allied Industries (+7.6%) helped propel the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) higher by 0.3% to close at 139,394.75 points on Monday. The rally nudged the market’s year-to-date return to an impressive +35.4 per cent, even as the month-to-date performance remained slightly negative at -0.6 per cent.

Market capitalization swelled by N262.35 billion, settling at N88.20 trillion, underscoring the resilience of equities as a preferred asset class despite macroeconomic headwinds. Investor sentiment was distinctly upbeat, with 39 stocks advancing against 18 decliners, producing a healthy market breadth of 2.2x.

At the top of the leaderboard were PZ Cussons (+10.0%), University Press (+10.0%), and Ellah Lakes (+9.9%), which rallied on pockets of speculative demand. On the flip side, International Breweries Glass (-10.0%) and Enamelware (-10.0%) led the laggards, extending losses amid weak earnings expectations and thin liquidity. Sectoral performance was mixed, reflecting divergent investor strategies across industries.

The Insurance index (+3.2%) notched the strongest gain, supported by renewed positioning in underpriced counters, while the Consumer Goods index (+0.6%) rose on the back of Dangote Sugar and NASCON. By contrast, the Banking index slipped 0.5 per cent, weighed down by profit-taking in tierone lenders despite gains in Zenith Bank.

