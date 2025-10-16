Equities Market Gains N19bn As Inflation Eases To 18.02%

The Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, adding N19 billion in market capitalization, buoyed by improved investor sentiment following a slowdown in inflation.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), headline inflation eased to 18.02 per cent year-on-year in September 2025, from 20.12 per cent in August 2025, reflecting the impact of a stable exchange rate and base-year effects. This marks the first time since 2022 that inflation has fallen below the 20 per cent threshold.

Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 31.27 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 147,742.23 points, while market capitalization gained N19 billion to settle at N93.776 trillion.

The positive performance was driven by gains in medium and largecap stocks, including Nestle Nigeria, Julius Berger Nigeria, Vitafoam Nigeria, Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) and Fidson Healthcare. Market sentiment was upbeat, with 32 gainers outpacing 27 losers.

Royal Exchange led the gainers’ chart, rising 7.37 per cent to N2.33 per share, followed by International Energy Insurance which gained 6.05 per cent to N2.98, and Julius Berger, which appreciated 5.51 per cent to N134.00 per share.

Omatek Ventures rose 4.90 per cent to N1.50, while Daar Communications increased 4.76 per cent to N1.10 per share. On the flip side, Tripple Gee & Company topped the losers’ list, shedding 9.91 per cent to N4.91 per share, followed by Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria, which lost 9.87 per cent to N32.40, and UACN, down 6.46 per cent to N68.00 per share.

Ellah Lakes dropped 4.66 per cent to N13.30, while Japaul Gold & Ventures fell 4.51 per cent to N2.54 per share. Trading activity weakened as the total volume of shares traded fell by 21.41 per cent to 389.114 million units, valued at N12.482 billion, across 23,017 deals.

Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 46.872 million shares worth N942.314 million, followed by Chams Holding Company with 24.762 million shares valued at N101.424 million, and Zenith Bank with 20.846 million shares worth N1.420 billion.

Access Holdings traded 19.214 million shares valued at N495.346 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 16.598 million shares worth N519.675 million. Looking ahead, Imperial Asset Managers Limited noted that the market may trade range-bound in the next session as investors weigh profit-taking against bargain-hunting opportunities ahead of the Q3 2025 earnings season.