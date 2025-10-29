Equities Market Extends Losses As Capitalisation Down By N91bn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a bearish note yesterday as profit-taking in key blue-chip stocks dragged the market’s performance lower for the second consecutive session.

Data from the NGX showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 142.95 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 155,353.20 points, compared with 155,496.15 points recorded the previous day.

Consequently, market capitalization declined by N91 billion, closing at N98.067 trillion from N98.698 trillion on Monday.

The downturn was largely driven by price losses in medium and large-cap stocks including McNichols, Lasaco Assurance, Livestock Feeds, John Holt, Ikeja Hotel, Chams, and Zenith Bank, among others. Market sentiment, measured by market breadth, closed negative as 36 equities lost value while 30 stocks gained.

Leading the laggards was McNichols Plc, which dropped by 8.81 per cent to close at N3.00 from N3.29. It was followed by Lasaco Assurance Plc, down by 8.62 per cent to N2.65 from N2.90. Livestock Feeds and John Holt Plc both fell by 7.69 per cent each to close at N7.20 and N6.00 respectively.

Other notable losers included Ikeja Hotel, which declined by 7.32 per cent to N19.00; Chams Holdings, which lost 7.06 per cent to close at N3.95; and Sunu Assurances, which dipped by 6.36 per cent to N5.15.

On the gainers’ chart, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led with a 9.88 per cent increase, closing at N4.45 from N4.05.

It was closely followed by ASO Savings, which rose by 9.72 per cent to N0.79, while Berger Paints appreciated by 9.25 per cent to N42.50. Similarly, Wapic Insurance gained 6.90 per cent to close at N3.10, and AIICO Insurance added 6.13 per cent to finish at N3.98.