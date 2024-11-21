Equities Market Extends Bullish Streak With N166.64bn Surge

Share

The Nigerian equities market continued its upward trajectory for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, delivering a robust gain of N166.64 billion in market capitalisation to close at an impressive N59.53 trillion.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 26 basis points, or 0.3 per cent, to settle at 98,227.50 points, underscoring sustained in vestor confidence.

– Driving the market’s performance were notable buy interests in key stocks, including Zenith Bank, which advanced by 2.05 per cent, FBN Holdings with a 0.93 per cent gain, and WAPCO surging by a remarkable 9.98 per cent.

These gains effectively counterbalanced selloffs in UBA (-0.15%), ACCESS – CORP (-0.42%), and STANBIC (-5.09%), ensuring a net positive outcome for the day. Consequently, the Monthto-Date (MtD) and Year-toDate (YtD) returns improved to +0.6% and +31.4 per cent, respectively, reflecting the market’s resilience and upward momentum.

Trading volume rose by 11 per cent with a total of 370.52 million units valued at N8.45 billion exchanged across 10,026 transactions.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, accounting for 22.99 million units, while SEPLAT led in value terms with transactions worth N1.37 billion.

The day’s trading saw positive movements across multiple sectors. The Consumer Goods (+1.1%), Industrial Goods (+0.8%), Insurance (+0.8%), and Banking (+0.1%) indices all recorded gains.

Conversely, the Oil & Gas sector posted a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent, marking the sole loss among the major indices. Investor sentiment remained firmly positive, with 36 stocks recording significant price appreciations against 26 decliners.

AUSTINLAZ and TANTALIZER led the gainers, each advancing by 10 per cent, followed closely by WAPCO with a near-limit 9.98 per cent surge.

On the other hand, RTBRISCOE and NNFM registered the steepest declines, both shedding 10 per cent apiece. Stockbrokers said that this consistent bullish trend highlights the market’s resilient capacity underpinned by strong local investor activity.

