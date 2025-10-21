Equities Market Extends Bullish Run, Gains N611bn

The Nigerian stock market opened the new week on a positive trajectory, extending its bullish momentum as renewed investor interest and expectations of third-quarter (Q3 2025) earnings reports spurred buying activity across major sectors.

At the close of trading on Monday, the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 963.17 points, representing a 0.65 per cent growth, to close at 149,940.81 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation advanced by N611 billion, settling at N95.172 trillion.

The upbeat performance was largely driven by price appreciation in BUA Cement, Aradel Holdings, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Eunisell Interlinked, and UACN Plc, among others, which helped sustain the positive market momentum.

Market analysts at United Capital Plc said the bullish trend is likely to persist this week, buoyed by the anticipated release of corporate results for the third quarter of 2025 and the continued low yield environment in the fixed-income market.

“Expectations of Q3 2025 results should drive the equity market this week. The low yield in fixed-income securities should also lift investor interest in equities,” United Capital stated.