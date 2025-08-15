Equities Market Extends Bear Rattle, Wiping N357bn Off Value

The Nigerian equities market extended its losing session on Thursday, erasing N357 billion from investors’ wealth as sustained profit-taking and sector-wide sell-offs deepened bearish sentiment. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) retreated by 0.39 per cent to 145,300.01 points, trimming the Month-to-Date gain to 3.9 per cent and paring the Year-to-Date advance to 41.17 per cent.

Market capitalisation slid to N91.93 trillion. Market breadth was decidedly negative, with 50 decliners overshadowing 22 gainers, underscoring the dominance of sell pressure across key sectors. Hefty losses in DANGSUGAR (-7.9%), TRANSCORP (-2.3%) and SEPLAT (-1.3%) proved pivotal in steering the benchmark index southward.

Sector performance was broadly negative — Insurance plunged 8.26 per cent, Banking shed 0.48 per cent, Consumer Goods eased 0.20 per cent, and Oil & Gas declined 0.11 per cent. Only Industrial Goods managed to eke out a modest 0.11 per cent gain, while the Commodity sector closed flat.

The steepest losses came from C&I Leasing, LASACO Assurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and UPDC, each plunging 10 per cent. C&I Leasing closed at N7.20 from N8.00, LASACO at N4.50, and Sovereign Trust Insurance at N3.24. UPDC retreated to N2.70. Juli Plc led the gainers’ table with a 10 per cent surge to N9.90. Austin Laz & Co. advanced 9.91 per cent to N2.35, NCR Nigeria rose 9.43 per cent to N8.70, Thomas Wyatt climbed 8.19 per cent to N3.70, and CHAMS appreciated 7.87 per cent to N2.95. Paradoxically, market activity strengthened even as prices retreated.

The total number of deals surged 41.52 per cent to 43,515, trading volume spiked 83.01 per cent to 2.46 billion units, and turnover value rose 9.90 per cent to N22.22 billion. Universal Insurance dominated the volume chart with 390.40 million shares worth N577.44 million. AIICO Insurance followed with 236.57 million units valued at N1.11 billion, while Linkage Assurance traded 245.88 million units worth N489.16 million.

Mutual Benefits Assurance and Regency Alliance Insurance also ranked high in activity. On the value side, Nigerian Breweries was the most traded equity at N1.87 billion. At the other end of the spectrum, thin trading characterised Airtel Africa (169 shares), Trans-Nationwide Express (1,122 shares), Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank (1,800 shares), Enamelware Nigeria (5,000 shares), and Geregu Power (5,766 shares).

The dominance of insurance counters on the activity chart suggests heightened investor focus on the sector despite its steep decline. Banking and real estate stocks bore the brunt of sell-offs, as evidenced by sharp drops in Wema Bank and UPDC.

Although the market’s YTD gain remains a robust 41.17 per cent, analysts warn that persistent sell-side momentum, especially in small- and midcap names, could exert further downward pressure. Still, with elevated trading volumes and active participation, the current pullback is seen more as tactical profit-taking than the start of a prolonged downturn.