Equities Market Edges Higher As Bulls Reclaim Momentum

The Nigerian equities market commenced the new trading week on a positive note as bullish sentiment returned to the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), with the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) climbing by 0.32 per cent to close at 121,376.13 points.

This moderate upswing translated to a corresponding increase in market capitalization, which added N244 billion to settle at N76.58 trillion.

Despite a notable 12.86 per cent decline in total volume traded, investor appetite was visibly tilted towards the upside, with 53 gainers overpowering 23 laggards, signaling a broad-based positive market breadth.

Trading activity was, however, subdued as the total number of deals contracted by 7.23 per cent to 23,823, with aggregate volume and value settling at 805.03 million units and N13.76 billion respectively — a 25.09 per cent jump in market value compared to the previous session.

Consumer goods giant Cadbury Nigeria Plc emerged the day’s top gainer, advancing by maximum daily increase of 10.00 per cent to close at N53.35 from a prior N48.50.

Agricultural firm Ellah Lakes followed suit, also gaining 10.00% to close at N8.91. Others on the leader board included Tripple Gee (+10.00%), UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (+10.00%), and Red Star Express (+9.57%), as renewed investor confidence filtered through select mid-cap stocks.

terms of market activity, Universal Insurance led the volume chart with 71.92 million shares traded across 165 deals, followed by FCMB Group with 61.38 million units.

Notably, Japaul Gold & Ventures recorded 53.34 million shares traded in 539 deals — the highest number of transactions recorded by a single stock — reinforcing the speculative interest in the mining and energy space.

Other key volume drivers included Wapic Insurance (44.53 million shares) and Access Holdings (42.02 million shares), as institutional demand remained concentrated in the banking and insurance segments. On the flip side, SUNU Assurance recorded the steepest decline, falling by 10.00 per cent to N4.50.