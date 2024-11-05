Equities Market Defies Q3 Earnings, Falls By N317.70bn

Share

Equity market woes have defied impressive third quarter (Q3) financial earnings released by companies on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group with majority of companies declaring mouthwatering interim dividends.

The market resumed its losing streak on Monday with a loss of N317.70 bilion after last week’s cumulative losses amounting to N1.22 trillion in five consecutive trading sessions between Monday and Friday.

The NGX benchmark All-Share Index lost 0.54 per cent or 524.29 basis points to close at 96,907.73 points, down from 97,432.02 points on Friday.

The market capitalisation, which measures value of traded stocks, dipped by N317.70 billion to close at N58.72 trillion, leaving the year-to-date (YTD) return down to 29.60 per cent. The fall in equities’ valuation was particularly due to significant losses in the shares of Aradel Holdings (-9.99%), MTN Nigeria (-2.80%), and GTCO (-0.36%).

The losses recorded by these heavily capitalized stocks offset otherwise impressive gains in the shares of UBA (+10%), ACCESSCORP (+1.81%), and FLOURMILL (+3.23%).

Last Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Aradel Holdings announced an interim dividend of N8.00 per 50kobo ordinary share to be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register of members as at the close of business on November 20, 2024.

The share price of the indigenous energy company, recently listed on the NGX, has been rapidly crashing from N702.59 per share listing price, dipping to as low as N401.10 per share on Monday after -9.99 per cent single day decline.

Thus, the stock has lost N301.49 in less than three weeks after listing, representing a decline of -43 per cent of its value. The losses on Monday was despite the announcement of its Q3 financial result showing significant prospects of good returns to shareholders by year end.

Similarly, the share price of Oando Plc also depreciated by -9.98 per cent to close at N80.70 per share followed by struggling MTNN, which posted more losses in its Q3 financial result filed to the NGX last week.

Analysis of activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 10.15 per cent.

A total of 1.22 billion shares valued at N14.23 bilion were exchanged in 10,386 deals. UBA (+10.00%) led both the volume and value charts with 240.76 million units traded in deals worth N7.29 billion. CAVERTON (-10.00%) topped 28 others on the losers’ table while UBA (+10.00%) led 15 others on the gainer’s table.

