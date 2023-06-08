New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Equities Market Closes In Red Amid Renewed Sell-off

The bears on Wednesday reappeared dominating the domestic bourse as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) slipped by 0.02 per cent to settle at 56,025.56 points.

The market’s weak performance was primarily driven by selloffs in AIRTELAFRI (-0.17%) alongside ZENITHBANK (-0.18%) and GTCO (-0.18%). Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 9.32 per cent while the market capitalisation lost N7.24 billion to close at N30.51 trillion.

Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 12.24 per cent. A total of 397.62.million shares valued at N6.54 billion were exchanged in 5,613 deals. GTCO (-0.18%) led the volume chart with 43.03 million units traded, while AIRTELAFRI (-0.17%) led the value chart in deals worth N2.71 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. HONY- FLOUR (+9.87%), topped 24 others on the leader’s table, while UBN (-8.86%) led 10 others on the losers” chart.

