Equities: Market Capitalisation Drops To N92.3trn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the new trading week on a cautious note as declines in several heavyweight stocks outweighed gains posted by mid-cap equities.

Fresh data from the NGX showed that the market capitalization of listed equities fell to N92.329 trillion, down from N93.591 trillion recorded the previous Friday, reflecting renewed selling pressure across the market.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also retreated, closing at 145,159.77 points compared with 147,013.59 points at the end of last week.

The downturn highlights lingering caution among investors, particularly in the face of declines from high-cap counters that exert a stronger pull on overall market performance.

Despite the general bearish sentiment, Sovereign Insurance led the gainers’ chart with an impressive 9.97 per cent rise, moving from N2.91 on 14 November to N3.20 on 17 November.

It was closely followed by NCR, which appreciated by 9.96 per cent to close at N28.15, while Tantalizer advanced 9.81 per cent to N2.35.

Other top performers included Prestige Assurance with a 9.70 per cent gain, Eunisell which improved by 8.52 per cent, and Ikeja Hotel, rising 8.33 per cent to finish at N19.50 a move that signals renewed investor interest in the hospitality sector.

Additional advances were seen in Regalins (7.96 per cent), UPDC (6.72 per cent), Daar Communications (6.32 per cent), and Lasaco Assurance (6.00 per cent).

Several other stocks such as Legend, NPF Microfinance Bank, NSL Tech, Jaiz Bank, Omatek, CWG, Ellah Lakes and Royal Exchange posted modest gains ranging between 0.09 per cent and 5.40 per cent.