Equities, Inflows Crashed 92% In April As Foreign Investors Retreat

Nigeria’s equities market suffered a major setback in April 2025, as foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows nose – dived by a staggering 92.39 per cent, plunging from N349.97 billion in March to a mere N26.64 billion.

The dramatic fall signals a fresh wave of investor anxiety amid global economic tremors and renewed concerns over Nigeria’s macroeconomic direction.

Latest data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) reveals that total foreign transactions also cratered by 90.99 per cent, sliding from N699.89 billion in March to N63.07 billion in April.

With foreign outflows standing at N36.43 billion, the market recorded a net capital flight of N9.79 billion—reinforcing growing skepticism among international investors.

The April figures mark a swift reversal from March, when foreign investors were buoyed by large block trades and constituted over 62 per cent of market activity.

By contrast, foreign participation in April dropped to just 13.08 per cent, underscoring the volatility of foreign sentiment and the fragility of recent inflows.

Total market activity on the NGX mirrored the trend, tumbling 56.79 per cent to N482.04 billion in April, down from N1.115 trillion the previous month.

Although this still represents a 39.22 per cent increase year-on-year, the sharp month-on-month drop reflects mounting uncertainty, especially following recent developments in global trade policy.

Analysts point to the reimposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump— particularly a 14 per cent levy on Nigerian exports—as a key trigger for investor retreat.

The tariff move, announced in early April, rattled global markets and prompted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to intervene with a $200 million injection into the foreign exchange market to shore up the naira.

Despite the turbulence, domestic investors remained the dominant force on the NGX, accounting for 86.92 per cent of total market activity in April—up marginally from March.

Institutional investors led the charge, increasing their stake by 8.77 per cent to N237.66 billion, while retail participation declined 8.02 per cent to N181.31 billion, suggesting heightened caution among individual traders.

Year-to-date data paints a sobering picture. While foreign inflows reached N420.32 billion between January and April, outflows surpassed this at N456.80 billion—leaving a net deficit of N36.48 billion.

Foreign investors have yet to post a positive YTD position, despite the March spike. Domestic investors, meanwhile, continue to anchor the market. So far in 2025, they have accounted for 67.68% of total trades, compared to 32.32 per cent from foreign investors.

This underscores a longstanding trend: while foreign capital may bring bursts of liquidity, the Nigerian stock market’s resilience increasingly hinges on local institutional support.

In a world gripped by protectionism, FX volatility, and monetary tightening, sustaining foreign appetite for Nigerian equities will require more than tactical interventions.

Without deep, consistent economic reforms and stable policy signals, foreign interest will remain fleeting—leaving domestic investors to bear the market's weight.

