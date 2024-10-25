Equities Hit New Milestone, Gain N678.68bn In 4 Days

Share

…banks dominate bull trend

Nigerian equities market hit a new mile – stone on Thursday as both performance indicators crossed new psychological line after four days of consecutive rally dominated by banking stocks.

In four days of bull reign, the market capitalisation rose by cumulative gain of N678.68 billion or 1.14 per cent to N60.103 trillion, up from Monday’s opening level of N59.425 trilion.

In similar vein, the benchmark All Share Index increased from 98,070.28 points as at Monday to 99,189.95 points on Thursday.

The market rally on Thursday was largely driven by gains in Tier-1 banking stocks led by ACCESSCORP (+9.95%), FBNH (+3.23%), UBA (+2.11%), ZENITH – BANK (+1.78%), and GTCO (+0.95%), as investors increased their buying interest in the shares in anticipation for third quarter earnings.

The NGX Banking Index which mirrors performance of the sector jumped to 991.68 points on Thursday, from 966.46 points on Wednesday after majority of the stocks (apart from the above listed banks) also recorded impressive gains.

As a result, the All-Share Index closed rose by 245.53 basis points or 0.25 per cent to 99,189.95 points on Thursday while the market capitalization increased by N148.8 billion, closing at N60.103 trillion, a new psychological level never seen in the market.

At this level, the Monthto-Date and Year-to-Date returns have risen to +0.6 per cent and +32.7 per cent, respectively. The total volume traded increased significantly by 41.3 per cent to 400.91 million units, valued at N15.72 billion, and exchanged in 9,211 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock by volume at 58.42 million units, while ARADEL was the most traded stock by value at N4.24 billion. On sector analysis, the Banking (+2.6%) and Insurance (+0.7%) indices advanced, while the Consumer Goods (-0.8%) index settled lower.

The Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indices closed flat. A total of 27 stocks gained in prices relative to 17 losers. ACCESSCORP (+10.0%) and ACADEMY (+9.8%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while ROYALEX (-9.7%) and INTBREW (-6.2%) topped the losers’ list.

