Equities Hit Fresh High On Robust Investor Interest

….capitalisation climbs N1.44trn

The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish momentum at midweek, with the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) climbing by 1.80 per cent to settle at 128,967.08 points—its highest level in recent months.

This performance pushed the year-to-date (YTD) return to 25.30 per cent, reinforcing prevailing investor confidence and an increasingly optimistic market outlook. yesterday’s session witnessed a substantial expansion in market capitalisation, which rose by N1.44 trillion to close at N81.58 trillion.

The surge underscores deepening market liquidity, robust investor appetite, and the resilience of the local bourse amid broader macroeconomic headwinds.

While the broader sentiment remained bullish, market breadth was marginally negative, reflecting a bout of profittaking activity. A total of 41 stocks posted gains, trailing behind 44 laggards. The disparity suggests investors are selectively locking in profits even as institutional and retail demand remains strong.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive, led by a resurgent Banking sector, which recorded a stellar gain of 7.02 per cent—a testament to renewed investor interest driven by impressive half-year earnings and improved macro-prudential indicators.

The Consumer Goods sector followed with a 1.33 per cent uptick, while Industrial Goods rose by 1.15 per cent, buoyed by strong demand for blue-chip stocks.

The Commodities index also posted a modest gain of 0.19 per cent. Conversely, the Insurance and Oil & Gas sectors bucked the trend, shedding 3.50 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively, on the back of mild selloffs and tepid investor enthusiasm in those counters.

Market activity soared to unprecedented levels, signaling heightened institutional participation. Although the number of executed deals dipped by 7.09 per cent to 36,635, trade volume spiked dramatically by 807.03 per cent, closing at 11.7 billion shares.

In tandem, total trade value rocketed by 1,028.44 per cent to N363 billion—driven by large block transactions in select high-cap stocks.