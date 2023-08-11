Equities Gain N564.8bn As All-share Index Rebounds By 1.62%

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Thursday bounced from losses earlier in the week, as the market capitalisation gained N564.84 billion to close at N35.48 trillion while the benchmark All-Share Index increased by 1.62 percent to close at 65,204.62 points.

On market movers, gains in Index heavyweights, MTNN (+0.36%), DANGCEM (+9.34%) alongside GTCO (+1.33%) buoyed the broader index. Accordingly, the gain puts the index on track for its fourth consecutive weekly gain since the week ended July 14. As a result, the year-to- date (YTD) return rose to 27.23 percent.

Trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 119.49 percent. A total of 361.20 million shares valued at N5.74 billion were exchanged in 5,531 deals. FBNH (+7.34%) led the volume and value charts with 140.18 million units traded in deals worth N2.61 billion.

Market breadth closed negative at 1.15-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CAP (-10.00%) topped14 others on the laggard’s table while DANG- CEM (+9.34%) led 12 others on the leader’s log.