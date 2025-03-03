Equities Falter As March Opens With 0.34% Decline

Share

The Nigerian equities market commenced the month of March on a sour note, as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) shed 0.34% to close at 107,455.13 points.

Despite the downturn in the ASI, market capitalisation moved in the opposite direction, advancing 0.14 per cent to ₦67.29 trillion, buoyed by a new capital listing, details of which remained undisclosed at press time.

Consequently, Year-toDate (YTD) returns moderated to +4.4 per cent. Sectoral underperformance weighed on the broader market, with the banking sector index emerging as the most significant laggard, declining by 1.20 per cent on the back of losses in FBN Holdings (-3.2%), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (-1.6%), and United Bank for Af – rica (-2.2%).

The Consumer Goods (-1.03%), Insurance (-0.57%), and Industrial Goods (-0.02%) sectors followed suit, further dampening market sentiment.

However, the Oil & Gas and Commodity indices provided some respite, inching up by 0.42 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.

Market breadth reflected the overall bearish sentiment, with 33 decliners overshadowing 20 advancers, translating to a weak market breadth ratio.

Leading the gainers’ chart were LEARNAFRICA and NGXGROUP, both surging by 10.00%, along – side CHAMPION (+9.90%), ABCTRANS, and TAN – TALIZER. Conversely, IKEJAHOTEL (-9.92%), UCAP (-9.91%), and CUTIX (-9.84%) led the list of decliners, followed closely by MULTIVERSE and AFRIPRUD.

Trading activity waned, with volume and value declining by 32.77 per cent and 48.63 per cent, respectively. A total of 308.09 million shares valued at ₦7.23 billion exchanged hands across 15,474 transactions.

ZENITHBANK emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume and value, with 32.37 million shares worth ₦1.56 billion changing hands.

