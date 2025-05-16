Equities Extend Rally As Investor Sentiment Soars

Share

The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish run on Thursday, buoyed by a softer-than-expected inflation report that rekindled investor optimism.

The All Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.37 per cent to close at 109,467.64 points, while market capitalization swelled by N257 billion, settling at N68.8 trillion.

This upward trajectory reflects renewed confidence in the market, as investors cheered the latest inflation data, which signaled a potential easing of monetary tightening.

Gains were broad-based across key sectors. Consumer Goods led the charge with a 1.16 per cenr uptick, followed Banking (+0.20%), Industrial Goods (+0.18%), and Commodities (+0.15%).

The Insurance sector closed flat, while Oil & Gas was the lone decliner, dipping 0.18 per cent. Market breadth remained firmly in the positive territory, as 36 stocks appreciated against 23 decliners.

HONYFLOUR and NESTLE emerged as top performers, each rallying by 10.00%, while BETAGLAS (+9.98%), NPFMCRFBK (+9.81%), and NEIMETH (+9.77%) also featured prominently among the day’s top gainers.

Conversely, MULTIVERSE (-9.64%), LASACO (-4.53%), and MAYBAKER (-3.82%) led the laggards. Trading activity presented a mixed picture.

Although the number of deals and trade value declined by 2.09 per cent and 30.88 per cent respectively, trading volume spiked dramatically by 347.8 per cent.

Investors exchanged 716.08 million shares worth ₦13.69 billion across 14,559 transactions. Analysts say the cooling inflation could pave the way for less aggressive monetary tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria, potentially providing further tail – winds for equities.

As investor sentiment strengthens on macroeconomic reprieve, market watchers anticipate sustained momentum in the short to medium term.

