Equities Extend Losses As Blue-Chip Stocks Drag Capitalisation By N11b

Share

The Nigerian equities market sustained its downward trajectory on Thursday, as selloff in PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc and 31 other stocks eroded N11 billion from overall market capitalisation.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) slipped by 9.27 basis points, marking a marginal 0.01 per cent decline to settle at 105,525.26 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation contracted to N66.155 trillion.

The downturn was fueled by price depreciation in heavyweight and mid-tier stocks, including PZ Cussons Nigeria, UACN, First Holdco, NASCON Allied Industries, and Oando.

Market breadth closed in the red, with 32 stocks posting losses against 20 gainers. Africa Prudential led the advancers, surging 9.76 per cent to close at N15.75 per share, followed by Guinea Insurance, which gained 9.52 per cent to settle at 69 kobo.

DAAR Communications appreciated by 8.33 per cent to finish at 65 kobo, while AXA Mansard Insurance and R.T. Briscoe Nigeria rose by 7.87 per cent and 7.14 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, Livestock Feeds topped the laggards, shedding 10 per cent to close at N7.20 per share. PZ Cussons Nigeria declined by 97 per cent to N33.40, while Mutual Benefits Assurance, UACN, and Secure Electronic Technology recorded losses of 9.35 per cent, 9.23 per cent, and 9.09 per cent, respectively.

Trading activity weakened, as total transaction volume dipped by 9.35 per cent to 397.119 million shares, valued at N8.743 billion, exchanged in 13,667 deals.

Universal Insurance led market activity, with 49.750 million shares worth N29.236 million changing hands. Zenith Bank followed, trading 34.935 million shares valued at N1.643 billion, while Royal Exchange transacted 33.940 million shares worth N33.935 million.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

