Equities Extend Decline As Market Sheds N48bn Amid Mixed Sentiment

Share

The Nigerian stock market remained under pressure on Wednesday as the All-Share Index (ASI) slipped 0.07 per cent to 106,090.38 points, down from 106,167.75 points extending its losing streak.

This downtur n, largely driven by sharp losses in Conoil (-10%), UBA (-1.6%), Dangote Sugar (-3.0%) and Berger (-9.8%), erased N48 billion from investors’ holdings, bringing the total market capitalisation to N66.44 trillion, down from N66.48 trillion on Tuesday.

Sectoral performance painted a predominantly bearish picture as all sectors posted losses except for the Banking sector which provided a silver lining, rising 0.25 per cent.

The Insurance (-0.22%), Consumer Goods (-0.23%), and Oil & Gas (-0.56%) sectors all posted losses, while the Industrial Goods and Commodities sectors remained flat.

Market breadth reflected weak sentiment, as 32 stocks declined against 19 gainers. Among the day’s top performers were TANTALIZER (+9.79%), NSLTECH (+9.68%), and CAVERTON (+9.09%), while CONOIL (-10.00%), BERGER (-9.81%), and INTENEGINS (-9.79%) led the decliners’ chart. Despite the overall downturn, trading activity surged significantly.

The session recorded a 361.77 per cent increase in trading volume, with 1.50 billion shares exchanged, while total market turnover rose 29.57 per cent to N10.26 billion.

Sovereign Insurance was the most traded stock by vol – ume at 989.73 million units while MTNN was the most traded stock by value at N2.69 billion.

However, deal flow weakened, with transactions slipping 7.15 per cent to 11,748 trades. Other notable volume drivers included JAIZBANK, while key market movers featured ZENITHBANK, OANDO, LIVESTOCK, ACCESSCORP, and UCAP which announced April 4, 2025 as date for electronic disbursement of its N2.40 per share dividend for 2024 fiscal year.

With the year-to-date return now at 3.07 per cent, investors remain on edge, closely monitoring macroeconomic indicators and corporate earnings for clues on market direction.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

