Equities Down 0.12% as Investors Lose N67.45BN

The Nigeria equities nudged slightly lower on Thurs- day, reversing some of the previous day’s gains as the benchmark index lost 0.12 per cent to close at 101,239.10 points. Sell-off in UBA (-0.42%) ACCESSCORP (-2.55%) and STANBIC (-8.33%) offset investors’ interest in ZENITHBANK (+0.70%), GTCO (+2.46%) and FBNH (+1.05%), putting the market in the red.

Consequently, the market is on track for a week of loss, as the ASI year-to-date (YTD) return slipped to 35.39 per cent, while market capitalisation shed N67.45 billion to close at N55.40 trillion. The total volume traded declined by 16.4 per cent to 253.00 million units, valued at N4.94 billion, and exchanged in 7,248 deals.

FBNH was the most traded stock by volume and value at 31.86 million units and N917.27 million, respectively. Analysing by sectors, the Banking (-0.4%), Insurance (-0.2%) and Consumer Goods (-0.1%) in- dices settled lower, while the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.7x), as 27 tickers lost relative to 19 gainers. DAARCOMM (-10.0%) and WEMABANK (-9.9%) topped the losers’ list, while OMATEK (+10.0%) and SUNUASSUR (+10.0%) recorded the highest gains of the day.