Equities Deliver Unprecedented N640.7bn Christmas Windfall

Ahead of yuletide celebration today, Wednesday, December 25, Nigerian equities market rewarded investors with an extraordinary Christmas rally, adding a historic N640.7 billion to market capitalisation over two consecutive trading days.

This surge pushed the total market value to an unprecedented N61.94 trillion, setting a record for the domestic bourse never seen in its decades old history.

The robust performance was fueled by significant bargain-hunting in MTNN (+9.0%), UBA (+2.86%), and a renewed appetite for OANDO (+3.62%).

These gains outweighed declines in GTCO (-1.36%) and TRANSCORP (-3.89%), driving the All-Share Index (ASI) up by 0.8% to close at 102,186.03 points on Tuesday, a jump from 101,365.15 points the day before.

On Monday, the market rebounded sharply from Friday’s decline, with equities gaining N137.64 billion in valuation to close at N61.44 trillion.

Monday’s uptick was propelled by strong performances in TRANSCORP (+4.8%), GTCO (+3.1%), MTNN (+1.4%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.33%), which offset losses in ARADEL (-9.64%), OANDO (-8.63%), and WAPCO (-0.73%).

The ASI’s steady ascent saw Month-to-Date (MTD) and Year-to-Date (YTD) returns rise to +4.8% and +36.7 per cent, respectively, by Tuesday’s close.

However, trading activity waned slightly, with total volume declining by 14.2 per cent to 414.33 million units valued at N17.94 billion across 8,100 transactions.

UBA emerged as the most traded stock by volume with 51.17 million units, while Dangote Cement led by value, recording transactions worth N11.14 billion.

